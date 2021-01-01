Solo Rugs Suzani One-of-a-Kind Contemporary Blue 6 ft. 1 in. x 8 ft. 5 in. Geometric Area Rug

The meticulous art of hand-embroidered textiles from Uzbekistan tribes inspired the Suzani Collection of rugs. Bold motifs, particularly pomegranates, the sun, and the moon, are frequent elements, their simple yet compelling designs made even more spectacular in wool. Once traditional pieces of a dowry, these rugs will easily become part of families for years to come. Truly one-of-a-kind, no other rug will appear exactly alike. Color: Blue.