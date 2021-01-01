Suunto 3 Fitness Multisport Watch with Heart Rate Monitor and Power Pack Bundle Slate Grey

IN THE BOX: 1 x Suunto 3 Fitness Watch, 1 x USB charging cable, 1 x Ultimate Power Pack contains Power Bank 2200 mAh, Wall and Car USB Charging adapters SUUNTO 3 FITNESS: It is a beautifully robust fitness watch with smart features, designed for you who leads an active lifestyle and values health and well-being. The watch creates for you a personal training plan that adapts to your fitness needs. Youll get real-time guidance while exercising to help you at the right intensity. 24/7 activity tracking with steps, calories and sleep. Based on your fitness level and recorded training history, Suunto 3 Fitness creates a 7-day training plan with optimal duration and intensity for each exercise to improve your fitness. Suunto 3 Fitness is ready for all your sports from running, swimming and cycling, to gym training, hiking and many more. The watch uses wrist-based cadence for measuring speed and distance in walking and running activitie