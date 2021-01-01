The Sea Gull Lighting Sussex three light semi flush fixture in brushed nickel provides abundant light to your home, while adding style and interest. The Sussex lighting collection from Sea Gull Lighting is a perfect crossover from cottage style into urban chic. The Sussex collection's retro appeal softens and warms-up contemporary spaces, while retaining an up-to-date decor. Look to Sussex when balance and unity are required in your interior design. Offered in brushed nickel finish with satin white glass or heirloom bronze with satin etched glass. For the wall/bath fixtures only, a chrome finish coupled with satin white glass is also available. The assortment includes nine-light, five-light and three-light chandeliers, pendants in six sizes, both flush and semi-flush ceiling fixtures, as well as one-light, two-light, three-light and four-light wall/bath fixtures. Both incandescent lamping and ENERGY STAR-qualified fluorescent lamping are available. Most of these fixtures easily convert to LED by purchasing LED replacement lamps sold separately. Sea Gull Lighting Sussex Brushed Nickel Transitional Bowl Medium (10-22-in) Pendant Light | 66062-962