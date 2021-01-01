Sea Gull Lighting Sussex 2-Light Chrome Bath Light with LED Bulbs

The Sussex lighting collection from Sea Gull Lighting is a perfect crossover from cottage style into urban chic. The Sussex collection's retro appeal softens and warms-up contemporary spaces, while retaining an up-to-date decor. Look to Sussex when balance and unity are required in your interior design. Offered in Brushed Nickel finish with Satin White glass or Heirloom Bronze with Satin Etched glass. For the wall/bath fixtures only, a Chrome finish coupled with Satin White glass is also available. The assortment includes 9-light, 5-light and 3-light chandeliers, pendants in 6 sizes, both flush and semi-flush ceiling fixtures, as well as 1-light, 2-light, 3-light and 4-light wall/bath fixtures. Both incandescent lamping and ENERGY STAR-qualified LED lamping are available.