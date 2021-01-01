From wac lighting
Suspension Loop by WAC Lighting - Color: White (H-LOOP-WT)
The Suspension Loop from WAC Lighting supplies a 3 electrical loop, which accepts chain hung fixtures up to a maximum of 35 pounds. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Color: White.