Suspenders 48 Inch 5-Bar Zig Zag LED Lighting System by SONNEMAN Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (S1K48K-MC060662-RP06)

Suspenders 48 Inch 5-Bar Zig Zag LED Lighting System by SONNEMAN Lighting is a delicately scaled, modular system of interconnected elements and suspended LED components. Dramatically powerful in its message of utility and simplicity, Suspenders can be configured as individual lighting sculptures or as a tiered web of infinite scope and variety. Luminaires are suspended from hangers or fixed flush to a power bar, SPS components provide up, down, and aimable directional light sources in spot and flood options, as well as direct and reflected ambient light sources. Robert Sonneman founded SONNEMAN - A Way of Light in 2003, after many years as a successful lighting designer. The modern, clean lines of the SONNEMAN lighting collection are indicative of the founder's goal: to build products of simplicity and clarity of purpose. From clean-lined wall sconces to stunningly beautiful and complex LED suspension systems, SONNEMAN continues as a creative force in modern lighting. Shape: Abstract. Color: Black. Finish: Satin Black