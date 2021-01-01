Suspenders 36 Inch 3 Bar Offset Linear 9 Light LED Suspension System by SONNEMAN Lighting (S1P36K-JR180698-CL03)

The Suspenders 36 Inch 3 Bar Offset Linear 9 Light LED Suspension System is a delicately scaled, modular system of interconnected elements and suspended LED components. Dramatically powerful in its message of utility and simplicity, Suspenders can be configured as individual lighting sculptures or as a tiered web of infinite scope and variety. Using today's leading-edge technology, Robert Sonneman reimagined and greatly expanded his original Suspenders concept from the late 1980s with a lighter scale, increased capability, and wider range of intricately designed luminaires. The result is a truly unique lighting system with endless potential, perfect for adding architectural depth to modern home, retail and hospitality spaces.The Suspenders 36 Inch 3 Bar Offset Linear 9 Light LED Suspension System is composed of three 36 power bars arranged in a straight line. Two upper power bars are ceiling mounted with two 18 field-cuttable rod ceiling hangers, with a 36 power bar hanging between them from two 6 power bar hangers. Five sets of luminaire clusters and four single luminaires hang, three to a bar, in an alternating pattern from 6 and 12 luminaire hangers to set the luminaires at an even height. Includes ceiling mounted power feed with outlet box mounted transformer.Note: Custom configurations available on request, please call (866) 428-9289 to place order. Robert Sonneman founded SONNEMAN - A Way of Light in 2003, after many years as a successful lighting designer. The modern, clean lines of the SONNEMAN lighting collection are indicative of the founder's goal: to build products of simplicity and clarity of purpose. From clean-lined wall sconces to stunningly beautiful and complex LED suspension systems, SONNEMAN continues as a creative force in modern lighting. Finish: Satin Black