Suspenders 36-Inch 1-Tier Linear Suspension Light by SONNEMAN Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (S1A36K-JR18XX12-RP18)

The Suspenders 36-Inch 1-Tier Linear Suspension Light by SONNEMAN Lighting is an uber-modern design with a flair for industrial style. It features 5 pendants featuring energy-efficient LED lamps that are suspended from a 36'' metal power bar with cables. This bar hangs from the ceiling with the help of two 18'' field-cuttable hangers, which in turn are connected to a ceiling-mounted power feed with an outlet box transformer. This suspension light looks perfect over a kitchen island or dining table. Robert Sonneman founded SONNEMAN - A Way of Light in 2003, after many years as a successful lighting designer. The modern, clean lines of the SONNEMAN lighting collection are indicative of the founder's goal: to build products of simplicity and clarity of purpose. From clean-lined wall sconces to stunningly beautiful and complex LED suspension systems, SONNEMAN continues as a creative force in modern lighting. Color: Black. Finish: Satin Black