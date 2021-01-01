Suspender 36-Inch 3-Bar Offset LED Linear Suspension Light by SONNEMAN Lighting - Color: Black (SLS0157)

Give an aesthetic boost to home interiors with this Suspender 36-Inch 3-Bar Offset LED Linear Suspension Light by SONNEMAN Lighting. It flaunts a modular form with interconnected linear frames and dangling luminaries that can be adapted and configured to any setting. The LED lights with cylindrical flood lenses and glass diffusers are set in an alternating fashion to create a balanced illumination producing both ambient and focused downlighting. This luminaire is constructed from die cast aluminum to ensure its durability. Robert Sonneman founded SONNEMAN - A Way of Light in 2003, after many years as a successful lighting designer. The modern, clean lines of the SONNEMAN lighting collection are indicative of the founder's goal: to build products of simplicity and clarity of purpose. From clean-lined wall sconces to stunningly beautiful and complex LED suspension systems, SONNEMAN continues as a creative force in modern lighting. Shape: Linear. Color: Black. Finish: Satin Black