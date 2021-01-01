Rubie's Costume Company Sushi Dog & Cat Costume, Small

**Remember to measure your pet for the paw-fect fit.** Though not actually edible, you’ll want to gobble up your precious pup when you see her dressed in the Rubie's Costume Company Sushi Dog Costume. This hilariously adorable two-piece costume features a soft, fleece bodysuit that looks just like a rice roll with a poly-filled orange fish and a “seaweed” wrap. A headband featuring the rising sun design completes this delicious design. She’s sure to turn plenty of hungry heads at the park, pet parade or hanging out at the local sushi bar patio. It’s also ideal for fun Halloween dress-up and meeting trick-or-treaters at the door. Your social media followers are will eat up the photos of your tasty-looking pup!