Surveillance Acoustic Tube Walkie Talkie Earpiece Headset Compatible with 2 Pin Kenwood Two Way Radio PU Material Black Kenwood

The earpiece is made of durable PU material With this radio earpiece that includes a state-of-the-art, in-line PTT microphone, its easier than ever to use your radio device for hands-free communication No distortion, attenuation or frequency jumps This surveillance earpiece speaker uses the same as the headphone speaker, excellent audio quality Earbud Adopts the soft silicone, comfortable enough to forget it's there This 2 way radio earpiece compatible with leading radio headset brands Kenwood, Puxing, Wouxun, Baofeng. DON'T WORK FOR Motorola and Midland Radio