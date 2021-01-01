Surphy Designed For Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Case 6.7 Inch, Liquid Silicone Case (With Microfiber Lining) For Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G 2021 (Lavender.

?Compatible with Galaxy S21 Plus The slim Galaxy S21 Ultra silicone case exclusively designed for Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus. Carefully crafted cutouts provide access to your devices camera and ports, support wireless charging. Screen and Camera Protection This SURPHY Galaxy S21 Plus cases edge lip to protect your screen and camera from directly contacting surfaces. So you dont have to worry about your camera scratching when put on the table. Soft Microfiber Lining Soft and anti-skid lining on the interior for Galaxy S21 Plus cases, protect your phone from abrasion. Easy to Clean Easy to wipe off dust and dirt on the case with damp rag.