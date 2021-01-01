Suritch For Samsung Galaxy A21 Case, [Built-In Screen Protector] A21 Cover Natural Marble Full-Body Protection Shockproof Rugged Tpu Bumper.

Material: Tpu Brand: Suritch Form Factor: Bumper Color: Rose Marble Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Galaxy A21, Galaxy A21 [Usa Version Only] Screen Size: 6.5 Inches [A21 Case With Built-In Screen Protector]: Our Galaxy A21 Phone Case Comes With Built-In Screen Protector Prevents Your Samsung Galaxy A21 Phone Display Damage Without Interfering With Touch Sensitivity. (Tips: Before Using The Case, Please Remove The Blue Protective Film On The Screen Protector.) [Shock Absorbing]: Our Samsung Galaxy A21 Phone Case Have Impact Resistant Tpu, Which Provides Shock Absorbing Bumper Protection For The Corners And Enhances Grip To Prevent Sliding, It Has Good Anti-Drop, Dustproof And Shock Absorption Features. [Precise Cutouts]: All Phone Features, Buttons And Sensitivity Are Accessible And Easily Operated With The Galaxy A21 Marble Case Installed. Give Your Samsung A21 360° Perfect Anti-Drop And Dustproof Features.