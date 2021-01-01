From surgical technologist by medics
Surgical Technologist by Medics Surgical Tech Week Technologist Technicians Retro Vintage Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Surgical Technologist retro Vintage Gifts is great for surgical techs, assistants, surgeons and OR techs. You are an operating room technician and interested in surgical technology?.Surgical Nursing Technologist Chirurgery Gifts This Design influences an occasion for surgical technology, medical scrub, nurse week or nurse day. Nice Gift for surgical tech, operation room technicans, surgical surgeon assistant, med surg nurse and surgical doctor. Ideal for the clinical chirurgery. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only