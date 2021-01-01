From cool medical shirts
Cool Medical Shirts Surgical Tech - Love Surgery Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Surgical Tech gift idea for new surgical technologists, surgical techs, OR techs, operating room technicians and surgical assistants. Great Holiday or Birthday Gift for your loved one who is a surgeon, surgeons assistant med tech, scrub tech. Surgical Tech themed gift for residency training program, surgical tech school, medical licensing exam, medical program, surgical technology program, medical internship program and medical school 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only