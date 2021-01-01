Surge Protector Power Strip Long Cord, NTONPOWER Flat Plug Power Strip with USB, 25 ft Extension Cord, 6 Outlet 2 USB Desktop Charging Station.

【25 FT Long Cord & Right Angle Flat Plug】 - The extra-long 25-foot power cord gives you the flexibility to reach distant outlets for added versatility, such as you'll likely connect outdoor string lights to a long extension cord that you can then plug in inside your garage, shed, or house. The flat plug features a low profile that fits easily in tight spaces like behind furniture, bookshelves, desks or anything which is close to the wall not allowing you to use the standard outlet 【Desktop Power Strip with USB】 - Slim power strip has 6 grounded AC outlets (1875W/15A) which can able to power your laptop, lamp, printer, monitor, etc. Ideal for charging multiple devices together ( PC, monitor, Android Box, Echo & more) in living room or nightstand. 2 USB ports (5V/2.4 Max Each Port, Total 2.4A/12W) can intelligently charge your usb devices WITHOUT a variety of converters, save your space and make your desktop organized 【Ultra High 1080 Joules Surge & Overload Protection】 - Your common