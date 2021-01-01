Surfboard Gigabit Docsis 3.1 Cable Modem, 10 Gbps Max Speed and Surfboard mAX Pro Mesh AX11000 Wi-Fi 6 AX Router (W31)

Best Quality Guranteed. DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem, the newest technology being offered by Cable Internet Providers. Backward compatible with DOCSIS 3.0. Supports IPv4 and IPv6 Internet browsing standards Comcast Affinity and Cox Cable APPROVED! Spectrum (Charter, Time Warner and Bright house) and others pending approval. Not compatible with: Verizon, AT & T, or CenturyLink As a Docsis 3.1 32X8 Modem capable of up to 10 Gbps download speeds. As a Docsis 3.0 32x8 Modem is capable of up to 1.4 Gbps download speeds. (NOTE: Speeds dependent on your Cable Internet Provider Docsis 3.0 or Docsis 3.1 Plan subscription and capability. Speeds noted are MAX capable of this Cable Modem) Cable Modem only (no WiFi router). Not compatible with bundled voice services without additional equipment from Cable Internet Provider. Whole home Wi-Fi 6 system capable of Wi-Fi speeds up to 11 Gbps Provides up to 3, 000 square feet of coverage, per router Works with Alexa