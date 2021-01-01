Sizzix Surfacez Patterned 665275, Double Sided Scrapbook Paper, 20 Colours, 8 1/4" x 11 3/4", 80 Pack, Multicolor

PATTERNED SHEETS – Each pack of Sizzix Patterned Paper (80 Pack) includes 20 different colours (4 of each) for varied projects. VERSATILE USES – The Sizzix Surfacez Patterned Paper can be used for papercraft and scrapbooking or any other creative project. DOUBLE SIDED – For added versatility, these premium sheets have been designed with their vibrant patterns on each side. PREMIUM QUALITY – Each 216 gsm sheet has been produced from wood pulp and is acid and lignin-free. PRODUCT DIMENSIONS - 21cm x 29.7cm