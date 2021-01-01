Surface Pro Charger, 65W 15V 4A Power Supply AC Adapter Charger for Microsoft Surface Pro X Pro 7 Pro 6 Pro 5 Pro 4 Pro 3 Surface Laptop 3 2 1.

Input: 100-240V 50 / 60 Hz; Output:15V-4A 65W; USB Port: 5V-1A; replacement for Microsoft surface pro charger, a good replacement ac adapter if your original power supply has run out of life. Fully Compatible: Microsoft Surface Book, Surface Go, Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro 6, Surface Pro 5, Surface Pro 3 Pro 4 and Surface Laptop 3 2 1; Model A1706. Additional USB Port (5V1A), The USB port allows you to charge another device such as your phone at the same time. Magnetic connector Snaps into place for easy attachment to your device, lets you quickly recharge your device's battery. Design with Automatic thermal, overload cut-off, and short circuit protection. Ensure the safety during the using Warranty: 30 days money return guarantee, Worry-free 12 months warranty. 24 x 7 email support.