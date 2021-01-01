Microsoft Surface Pro 8-13" Touchscreen - Intel Evo Platform Core i5-16GB Memory - 256GB SSD - Device Only - Graphite (Latest Model)

The power of a laptop with the flexibility of a tablet, and every angle in between, with 13” touchscreen, iconic built-in Kickstand, and detachable Keyboard.* Windows 11 brings your closer to what you love. Family, friends, obsessions, music, creations — Windows 11 is the one place for it all. With a fresh new feel and tools that make it easier to be efficient, it has what you need for whatever’s next. The first Surface Pro built on the Intel Evo platform. Do it all with the Intel Evo platform — performance, graphics, and battery life in a thin and light PC. The best pen experience on Pro with rechargeable Surface Slim Pen 2* and Surface Pro 8, for the natural feeling of pen on paper,(4) securely stored in Surface Pro Signature Keyboard.* Type in comfort. Sleek and compact, Surface Signature Keyboard* performs like a traditional laptop keyboard complete with a full function row and backlit keys. Comes with Windows 11