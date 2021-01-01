From microsoft
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3" Core i7 16GB 256GB 2-in-1 - Black
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3" Core i7 16GB 256GB 2-in-1 - Black Say hello to the touchscreen 2-in-1 laptop that’s ultra-light, versatile and endlessly adaptable. The Surface Pro 7 lets you work and play virtually anywhere. With tablet-to-laptop versatility, better connectivity with USB-C and USB-A ports, a powerful Intel Core processor, Fast Charging, all-day battery and Instant On functionality, the Surface Pro 7 is prepared for whatever you do and wherever you go. What You Get Surface Pro 7 2-in-1 Power adapter User guide