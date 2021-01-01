Power to do what you want with up to 70% more speed than before and an 11th Gen Intel Core processor. Thin, light, elegant design in choice of two sizes: light, portable 13.5” or larger 15” that’s perfect for split-screen multitasking. Show your best side on video calls with sharp video and image quality, even in low light, thanks to a front-facing 720p HD camera. Enjoy theater-like sound for movies and shows with Omnisonic Speakers backed by immersive Dolby Atmos6. Be heard loud and clear on calls with dual far-field Studio Mics that capture your voice and reduce background noise. Free Upgrade to Windows 11 when available (see below).