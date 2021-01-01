Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 V9R-00022 15" Touch-Screen, AMD Ryzen 5, 16GB Memory, 256GB SSD, Matte Black

Make a powerful statement and fuel your ideas with Surface Laptop 3. Sleek and light, with improved speed, performance and typing comfort, it travels with ease and makes every day more productive. Now in a choice of two sizes, two elegant keyboard finishes, and colors to match your style.Durable, premium keyboard finish -cool, new metal palm rest..Improved Omnisonic Speakers, discreetly hidden below the keyboard, deliver spectacular, omnidirectional sound - louder and with more bass than Surface Laptop 2..More ways to connect, with USB-C™ and USB-A ports for connecting to displays, docking stations and more, as well as accessory charging..The Windows you know - comes with Windows 10 Home,5 including password-free Windows Hello sign-in and secure cloud storage with fully-integrated OneDrive.Industry-leading typing comfort and glass trackpad almost 20% larger than Surface Laptop 2 for easier navigation..Free upgrade to Windows 11 when available.All-day power on the go, with up to 11.5 hours of battery life,1 plus standby time when you're away..Clean, elegant design - thin and light, at just 3.4 pounds, Surface Laptop 3 15" is easy to carry..Fuel your ideas with the Surface Laptop 3. Sleek and light, it delivers improved speed and performance. Now in two sizes and two elegant keyboard finishes to match your style. Safety Data Sheet