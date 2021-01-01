Surface Book Screen Protector 135 Blue Light Blocking Tempered GlassProtect Eyesight 9H Hardness Also for Microsoft Surface Book 2 2017 Version Not.

Best Quality Guranteed. 1. Professional Design: Specially designed for Microsoft Surface Book 2/1 13.5 inch, suitable for people long time use surface to work, or eyes are easy to get tired. With precise laser cut on cameras and sensors, Surface Book screen protector provides maximum protection and keeps original face recognize function. 2. Blue light: Harmful to humans retina. blue light UV Blocking Screen Protector filters over 90% of 380-420nm blue light and 60% of 420-450nm blue light. The blue light blocking screen protector is of a little blue color during the day. 3. 9H Hardness: Protect your Tablet from drops to a certain extent, scuffs, and scratches. It maintains original response sensitivity, multi-touch subsystem when you are using with surface pen. 4. Easy Installation: Video support on YouTube by searching Keywords: Screen Protector Installation. Unique 'hinge' method and video instructions mak