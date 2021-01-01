'Surf Pro Prg' Graphic Art on Wood

Our Wile E. Woodª wood art pieces are made with semi-translucent, all-weather UV protected ink sprayed into solid wood allowing the knots and grains to interact with the art creating a unique interplay of color and texture. You can hang the piece inside or outside year round in all weather, no coating needed! Our process is environmentally friendly, since our inks are non-toxic and we use an excellent renewable resource for our canvasÉ Wood! The solid wood boards are mounted on back to 2 solid wood runners with an industrial strength polyurethane exterior construction adhesive. The piece has hanging hardware secured on the back and is ready to be put up on any wall. Size: 15" H x 11" W