Surbit Outdoor 5 Piece Sectional Seating Group with Cushions

This rattan sectional seating group set combines style and functionality and will become the focal point of your garden or patio. The whole furniture set is designed to be used outdoors year-round. Thanks to the weather-resistant and waterproof PE rattan, the patio sectional seating group set is easy to clean, hard-wearing and suitable for daily outdoor use. The garden furniture set features a sturdy powder-coated steel frame, which is highly durable. It is also lightweight and modular, which makes it completely flexible and easy to move around to suit any setting. This set is delivered with highly comfortable, thickly padded seat and back cushions. The cushion covers are removable and washable. The sturdy tabletop and armrest tops are made of durable wpc. Delivery includes two 2-seater sofa segments (each with one armrest), one 2-seater sofa, one corner sofa segment, one table, nine pillows, nine back cushions, and four seat cushions. Recommend covering the set in the rain, snow, and frost. This item will be shipped flat packed. Assembly is required; all tools, hardware, and instructions are included.