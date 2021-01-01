From nature's miracle
Nature's Miracle Supreme Odor Control Natural Whitening Dog Shampoo & Conditioner, 16-oz bottle
Nature’s Miracle Supreme Odor Control Natural Whitening Shampoo and Conditioner works to keep your dog fresh and clean. This soap-free formula is safe to use with spot-on flea and tick products, contains no dyes or parabens, and contains Awapuhi Extract to brighten white and light colored coats. The 4 in 1 benefits of this shampoo include neutralizing a wide variety of odors, deodorizing, skin and coat cleaning, and conditioning. As a natural Cocoa Surfactant Shampoo, Nature’s Miracle Natural Whitening Supreme Odor Control provides exceptional cleaning, enhanced hair softness, reduced static electricity, and long-term clean.