Supreme Cotton Damask Down Pillow (King) White - Blue Ridge Home Fashions

Now is the time to treat yourself to the luxurious comfort of a a real white down bed pillow. Our 350 thread count, 100percent cotton woven Damask stripe cover is the pinnacle of luxury. This pillow is even more special on the inside where you'll sink your head into a full pound (16 ounces) of hypoallergenic white down. Our pillow is certified for quality by the American Down and Feather Council. Size: King.