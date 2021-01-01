From thermaltake

Thermaltake Suppressor F1 CA-1E6-00S1WN-00 Black Computer Case

$79.99
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

SPCC Mini-ITX 2 x USB 3.0 / Audio Front Ports 2 Internal 3.5' Drive Bays

