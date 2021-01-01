Features luxurious Pure Organic Cotton stretch cover, 9\" Natural Latex, Patented 'Lever Support System', Soy based base foam, mattress height 14.5\" ID. Strobel's Patented 'Lever Support System' gives Proven Best Back Support, 90% Less Tossing and Turning, and Clinically Proven Better Sleep, by the University of Louisville. Made in USA. For the complete set you must order 1 of this item PLUS 2 Split Cal King Strobel-Fold Foundations #50055 Contour and Headboard Pillows available separately Government mandated flame retardant chemical based flame barrier is zippered and removable for access to inner components and layer system. Strobel Mattresses use a layer system that has many advantages. 1) No chemical adhesives. 2) If your bed gets wet you can separate and dry out the layers. 3) You can check for mold and mildew. 4) You can clean the inside of your mattress with vacuum and upholstery cleaners. 5) You can move your mattress more easily, even in a car, by rolling up layers and moving separately. 6) You can achieve more even wear and life for your mattress by flipping and rotating the individual layers. 7) You can flip the \"Lever Support System\" to achieve a different feel. 8) If a layer becomes worn you can replace it. 9) You can have a lifetime mattress. The Supple Pedic experience is unique and amazing. As you relax on this mattress it will embrace you as you begin to settle into our exclusive pressure relieving material and Patented \"Lever Support System.\" Strobel's Patented \"Lever Support System\" works like a teeter-totter, as your hips and shoulders depress one end of the levers, the other ends actually push up to support recessed areas such as the small of the back. This invention is a technological breakthrough unmatched in the mattress industry. Many people describe it as being firm and supportive, yet soft and comfortable at the same time. Strobel Supple-Pedic 15-in Soft California King Latex Foam Mattress Cotton | 37070SLLB900CK