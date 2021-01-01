From supermicro

SuperMicro SuperWorkstation 7037A-i with X9DAi, 2x 3.5GHz 6-Core CPU, 96GB DDR3 RAM, 4x Trays, Quadro M2000

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

2x Xeon E5-2643 v2 3.5GHz Six Core Processor's 96GB DDR3 Memory 4x 3.5' Tray Nvidia Quadro M2000

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com