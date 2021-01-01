From supermicro

SuperMicro SuperWorkstation 7037A-i with X9DAi, 2x 2.0GHz 6-Core CPU, 1TB DDR3 RAM, 4x 480GB SSD, NVS 310

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

2x Xeon E5-2630L 2.0GHz Six Core Processor's 1TB DDR3 Memory 4x 480GB 6Gbps SATA SSD Nvidia NVS 310

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com