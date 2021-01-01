Cra-Z-Art Supertip Washable Marker, 50 Count

Cra-Z-Art's Washable Super Tip Markers feature 50 different super bright colors Add color to a variety of projects with this versatile set of classic Cra-Z-Art Washable Super Tip Markers. They are designed with broadline tips, which effortlessly create thick or thin lines depending on the angle of the marker. This 50-count marker set includes super bright, basic and bold colors. Nontoxic and safe for little artists ages 3 and up. The ink easily washes off skin with soap and water, and will not stain most fabrics. These markers are ideal for adding imagination to school projects, posters, arts and crafts, journaling, and more The markers are school quality. Many different vibrant colors and shades to choose from, which makes them great for homes, teachers schools, daycares, art studios, classrooms, and for any creative project you can dream up anywhere. Markers come in a tiered, clear, reusable case for easy viewing and storage. Great value for teachers too. Be "always creative" with Cra-Z-Art