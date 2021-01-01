Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick, Spiced Edition, Shot Caller, 0.17 Ounce

Liquid Matte Lipstick: This highly pigmented liquid lipstick features a long lasting, no transfer formula and leaves a flawless matte finish in super saturated shades ranging from classic red to nude to bold and bright Easy Application: This lipstick features our unique arrow applicator for a more precise application with a flawless matte finish that will last up to 16 hours.* For Easy Removal, use SuperStay Eraser lipstick remover. *Maybelline Wear Test / April 2017 Let Your Lips Do the Talking: Find the perfect red lipstick and matching lip liner, collect each of our exclusive lip gloss shades, or treat your lips to lip balms that heal, protect, and moisturize Create Any Look: Our foundations, bb creams, concealers and highlighters create a perfect canvas; Make eye looks with eyeshadows, brow pencils and eyeliners, and perfect your pout with lipsticks and lip balms Maybelline is the world’s number 1 makeup brand- from foundation to mascara to lipstick. Diverse. On the pulse. Inspired by the city and tested on its streets.