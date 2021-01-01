Maybelline New York SuperStay 24, 2-Step Long Lasting High-Impact Color Liquid Lipstick and Balm, Satin Finish, 930 City Ablaze,1 Count (Pack of 1)

Maybelline super stay 24 long lasting liquid lip color delivers long-lasting wear, high-impact color all day long, and rich moisture in two simple steps Super stay 24 Liquid Lipstick is infused with ultra-conditioning balm to lock in moisture, while our Microflex technology keeps lip color fresh for up to 24 hours Features the highly-pigmented color of a lipstick, yet glides like a gloss, and moisturizes Like A lip balm Available in a brilliant range of amped-up colors, from rich everlasting wine to superb stay scarlet This long-lasting satin lipstick effortlessly comes Off with our super stay Eraser lip color and lipstick remover