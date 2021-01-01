From general
(6 Pack) Supershieldz For T-Mobile (Revvl 4 Plus) Screen Protector, Anti Glare And Anti Fingerprint (Matte) Shield
Screen Surface Description: Matte Brand: Supershieldz Material: Pet Compatible Phone Models: T-Mobile Revvl 4 Plus Made From The High Quality Japanese Pet Film For Easy Installation And No Residue When Removed Real Touch Sensitivity For A Natural Feel That Provides Flawless Touch Screen Accuracy Protects Your Screen From Daily Scratches, Dust And Scrapes Include 6 Pcs Screen Protectors