From general
(3 Pack) Supershieldz For Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41Mm) And Galaxy Watch (42Mm) Tempered Glass Screen Protector Anti Scratch, Bubble Free
Advertisement
Brand: Supershieldz Material: Tempered Glass Clarity: 99.99 Compatible Devices: Watch Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Galaxy Watch (42Mm) Item Hardness: 9H 2.5D Rounded Edge Glass For Comfort On The Fingers And Hand 9H Hardness, 99.99% Hd Clarity, And Maintains The Original Touch Experience Hydrophobic And Oleo-Phobic Coating To Reduce Sweat And Reduce Fingerprints Include 3 Pcs Tempered Glass Screen Protectors