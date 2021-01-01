From general
(2 Pack) Supershieldz For Nexus 6 Tempered Glass Screen Protector, Anti Scratch, Bubble Free
Advertisement
Brand: Supershieldz Material: Tempered Glass Clarity: 99.99 Compatible Devices: Motorola Google Nexus 6 Compatible Phone Models: Motorola Google Nexus 6, Nexus 6 Item Hardness: 9H 2.5D Rounded Edge Glass For Comfort On The Fingers And Hand 9H Hardness, 99.99% Hd Clarity, And Maintains The Original Touch Experience Hydrophobic And Oleo-Phobic Coating To Reduce Sweat And Reduce Fingerprints Include 2 Pcs Tempered Glass Screen Protectors