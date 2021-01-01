SuperSeed™ trays, with flexible silicone pop-out cells, make seed starting easier and more enjoyable. - Soft, flexible cells reduce stress on seedlings during transplanting - Seed Tray handles make it easier to pour off excess water and check seedlings - Raised perimeter edge keeps water from spilling off the edge of the tray - Alphanumeric labeled rows indentify seedling - Durable, reuseable and dishwasher safe - 5-1/4" x 11" size is ideal for windowsills - Use Burpee Coir Mix, Seed Starting Mix or coir pellets - SuperSeed trays are available in three sizes SuperSeed Seed Starting Tray, 8 XL Cell, 1 Kit (8 XL Cells), Burpee