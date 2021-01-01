From stewart filmscreens
SUPERPI CASE UCase NESPI CASE SNES Case with Functional Power Button and Reset Button with Raspberry Pi Heatsink Fan for Raspberry Pi 3 B+.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Safe Shutdown and Safe Reset; Functional LED power indicator; Functional POWER and RESET buttons; SUPERPi CASE specifically designed for Raspberry Pi 3 B+ (B Plus) 2; Easy access to the SD-Card and all other ports without opening the case; Package Includes: 1x SuperPi Case-U, 1x Cooling Fan, 1x 3pcs of Heatsinks, 1x Flannel Bag, 1x Srewdriver,1x Instruction