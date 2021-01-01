Superper Thin Design 3.5A Power Output 3 USB Ports Adapter QC3.0 Quick Charging Accessories Mobile Phone USB Car Charger Power Adapter White

Make sure that you're able to charge your mobile and smart devices quickly and efficiently in the shortest amount of time Our smallest usb car charger yet; it's portable and you can take everywhere. This fast car charger doesn't take up any room. Its subtle design was made to stay out of the way. And while it might be small, it packs a lot of power. Ultra-Compact designed to integrate into your car interior seamlessly Any problem, please kindly let us know. We are responsible for every customer and our product.