From earthquake sound
Earthquake Sound Supernova Luminous LU-15 15-Inch Powered Subwoofer with Slaps V2 Passive Radiator, Piano Black
MAGMA-X Active Driver: 15-inch high excursion active driver with massive moving structure and double spider to produce deep, dynamic, and hard-hitting bass SLAPS V2 Passive Radiator: The gold standard in passive radiator design, SLAPS helps the subwoofer effortlessly produce more bass at sub-harmonic levels while reducing the load on the amplifier - Reach dominating LFE without port noise. LM1000 Amplifier: Built-in high efficiency class "D" amplifier, 600 WRMS and 1200 PEAK, 17-120Hz frequency response, 24dB/Oct variable low pass filter from 50-150Hz, 0-180 degree phase shift switch, gain control knob, 12V trigger sensing, power switch and LED indicator Inputs and Outputs: RCA low level input and output, balanced XLR input, and built-in input selector switch In the Box: Piano Black 15-inch Supernova Luminous powered subwoofer, detachable grilles, power cable, IR remote, remote eye, and product manual Power source type: Corded Electric Included components: LU-15 PIANO Subwoofer, Grilles (2), Remote, Remote Eye, Product Manual, Warranty Card