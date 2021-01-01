Zyliss Superior Ceramic Frying Pan, 9.5", Gray

100% Toxin Free and with zero PTFE, PFOA, lead, and cadmium which can be found in traditional cookware. 3x better coating durability using lag Xera-dur2 ceramic coating to provide higher heat resistance, prevent cracking found in standard ceramic pans, and increase the longevity of your fry pan. suitable stovetops include electric or gas stovetops (not induction suitable) oven safe up to 356 °Fahrenheit dishwasher safe and won’t lose or degrade its nonstick performance SOFT touch handle with ergonomic design provides the ultimate comfort and heat resistance to protect hands Limited Lifetime for peace of mind, Manufacturer: Zyliss