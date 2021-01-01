From luxor treasures
Superior 300 Thread Count Cotton Hotel Collection Sheet Set
Advertisement
Enjoy the luxurious feel and elegant look of our Hotel Collection 300 Thread Count Cotton Sheet Set- These simple, yet elegant sheet sets will add a great look to your bed- Available in various colors in Twin, Full, Queen, King and California King size- Each set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases (one with Twin size)- King Dimensions: (1) Fitted sheet 78''x80'' (1) Flat sheet 108''x102'' (2) Pillowcases 20''x40'' each SKU: HMCTY2147