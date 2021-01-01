From solarsynthesis
SolarSynthesis SuperCharge18 Brown 216-Watt Solar Powered USB Port Outlet Start Portable Generator with No Engine
Advertisement
This aesthetically pleasing unit is ideal for permanent installation around the garden, fire pit, play area or any other off-grid location where small amounts of power, such as charging a smartphone or laptop, are routinely required. The unit is equipped with a 6-Watt on-board solar panel, 18 Ah 12-Volt DC valve Regulated Solar rechargeable battery, and dual 5-Volt 2.1 Amp USB outlets, providing 200-Watt of power when you need it. Mounting hardware sold separately.