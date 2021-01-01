Super Stretchy Silicone Keyboard Cover Skin Protector for MacBook Pro 13 15 17 with or Without Retina Display MacBook Air 13 and iMac Fits US.

Best Quality Guranteed. Fit all Latest MacBook Pro 13, 15, 17 with or without Retina Display, MacBook Air 13' Models A1369 & A1466 and iMac Wireless Keyboard MC184LL/B 2009 / 2011 version ONLY (US Layout only). Not fit for Macbook Pro 13 15 with Touch bar - Models A1706, A1707 (2016 Released ) and MacBook Pro 13 without touch bar Model A1708 (Released in 2016 Oct) or MacBook Pro 12' Model A1534 (2015 Released ) or 2018 Release MacBook Air 13 A1932 Made with durable, non-toxic and soft silicone. Providing comfortable feeling while typing. Every key is particularly molded and specially printed on a durable silicone cover for a long lasting look. Completely washable and reusable. Easy to disinfect and dry it. Beautify and personalize your keyboard while adding an extra protection against spills, dust.