Super Stretch Chair Sofa Slipcover - Spandex Non Slip Soft Couch Sofa Cover, Washable Furniture Protector with Non Skid Foam and Elastic Bottom for.

Best Quality Guranteed. SUPER STRETCHY FORM FIT FLEECE FABRIC: This super stretchable sofa slipcover will ensure your three-seater sofa is completely covered. Our slipcovers are designed and ready-made to fit a variety of sofa sizes, stretches to 66 with seat width up to 90. sofa slipcovers will make you heavenly cozy with extra soft fleece fabric. TRANSFORM YOUR OLD SOFA OR PROTECT YOUR NEW ONE: sofa furniture protectors not only protects your sofa furniture daily wears and tears, kids, scratches from pets, dogs or accidental spills, it also transforms an old, worn out couch into the stunning centerpiece of your room THE SOFA COVER THAT STAYS IN PLACE: Featuring anti-skid elastic bottom and premium anti-slip foam anchors, our sofa furniture slipcovers are among the only ones in the market to guarantee they will stay tight with no snag, no wrinkling, shifting or slipping even after sitting or taking a nap on it EASY TO INSTALL/PUT ON: You'll be don