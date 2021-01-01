Greased Lightning Super Strength Multi-Purpose Cleaner and Degreaser, 32 Fluid Ounce

Super Strength Classic Cleaner and Degreaser Greased Lightning Super Strength works fast on practically everything in and around the house so you never have to stress about the mess. From greasy grills and garages to everyday bathroom and kitchen clean-ups, Greased Lightning makes your entire home sparkle. Wipes out built-up grease and grime. Use on grates and grill covers. Cuts through dirt, mud and clay to help keep outdoor play equipment clean. Helps your kitchen sparkle from floor to ceiling fan. Great where grease and grime hide. Great on tough fabric stains such as wine, juice or food. Tackles anything in your garage: tools, engines, even greasy mowers. Pre-treats ink, grass, blood and make-up stains. A couple of squirts zap laundry stains away. Makes bathroom sinks, tubs and shower soap-scum-free. Clean floors and fixtures, too. Blasts through caked-on dirt and stains from mold and mildew.