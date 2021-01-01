Use the textured grid washable stretch recliner slipcover to refresh your room and add some elegance elements. Our textured grid recliner cover has a sleek look and ultra-soft finish. The subtle geometric design, in a slightly raised waffle-knit pattern, adds cozy texture. This popular fabric is available in our greatest array of colors to accommodate any decorating style. And this stretch fabric and bottom covered elastic bands helps keep furniture neat and allows for best fit. A convenient fabric pocket on the right-side of the slipcover provides easy storage for the chair's remote control. Subrtex Super Soft Stretch Textured Grid Box Cushion Recliner Slipcover (Recliner, Gray) | SBTZHS005