Super Soft 4 Piece 100% Cotton Bath Towel Set

Features:Dry fast with high water absorbing bathroom towel with zero-twist technologyMore value with 4pc complete essentialsSet without having to buy separately.Four bath towel: 28” x 54”Get your money's worth by investing in a high quality bath towelHigh quality super soft cotton material that's gentle on your skinPieces Included: Bath towelSet/Single: Same-Size SetNumber of Pieces Included: 4Color: Title: Material: 100% CottonMaterial Composition: Weave Type: StandardAntimicrobial: YesPill Resistant: GSM: Pattern: Solid ColorPlain Reverse Side: NoPersonalization: NoAge Group: AdultBorder Type: CamHanging Loop: NoLicensed Product: NoTheme: No ThemeHooded: NoHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayFeel/Functionality: Plush & Highly AbsorbentSample Available: NoSample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential Use;Residential UseProduct Care: Tumble Dry;Cold WashCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in ChinaCommercial Laundry Use: YesRound: NoSpefications:General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): YesCE Certified: FIRA Certified: TÜV Rheinland zertifiziert: Stiftung Warentest Note: Certifications: NoCommercial OR Residential Certifications: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoOrganic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Textile Labelling and Advertising Regulations (C.R.C., c. 1551): NoSOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : NoFire Rated: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoFISP Certified: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Oeko-Tex Certified: YesOeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: AZO Free: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Dimensions:Bath Towel: YesNumber of Bath Towels Included: 4Bath Towel Length - Top to Bottom: 54Bath Towel Width - Side to Side: 28Bath Towel Thickness: Bath Sheet: NoNumber of Bath Sheets Included: Bath Sheet Length - Top to Bottom: Bath Sheet Width - Side to Side: Bath Sheet Thickness: Beach Towel: NoNumber of Beach Towels Included: Beach Towel Length - Top to Bottom: Beach Towel Width - Side to Side: Beach Towel Thickness: Fingertip Towel: NoNumbe